Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $291.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $291.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLH. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

NYSE CLH traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.42. 49,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $286.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.56.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total value of $144,780.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,368.60. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3,782.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 194,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,657,000 after acquiring an additional 189,703 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $5,288,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

