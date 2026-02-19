VisionWave (NASDAQ:VWAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VisionWave (NASDAQ:VWAV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
VisionWave Trading Down 3.9%
NASDAQ:VWAV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.07. 98,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,533. The stock has a market cap of $133.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 0.18. VisionWave has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.
In related news, major shareholder Internacional Argentina Magic sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $116,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,008,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,239,514. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VisionWave in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, VisionWave currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
VisionWave Technologies Inc is a defense development company focused on integrating advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous solutions across air, ground and sea domains. VisionWave Technologies Inc, formerly known as Bannix Acquisition Corp., is based in WILMINGTON, Del.
