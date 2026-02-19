Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $135.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.1250.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATK. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $126.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

PATK stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $72.99 and a twelve month high of $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.96.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm had revenue of $924.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 301,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,688,715. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $380,588.00. Following the sale, the director owned 49,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,935,034. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,904. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of component products and building materials for the recreational vehicle (RV), manufactured housing, marine and industrial markets. The company supplies a broad array of interior and exterior products, including cabinetry, countertops, flooring, wall panels and decorative trim. Patrick Industries also offers engineered composites, adhesives, sealants and insulation solutions that cater to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers across North America.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, Patrick Industries began as a small distributor of hardwood and millwork products.

