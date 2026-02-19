Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 8914860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.34 million during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 75.76%.The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.
Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 17.1%
The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc (NYSE: MPT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and finances hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Founded in 2003 by Edward K. Aldag Jr., the company’s business model centers on providing real estate capital to healthcare operators through long-term leases, sale-leaseback transactions, build-to-suit developments and mortgage financing. By specializing in healthcare real estate, MPT aims to deliver steady rental income and asset-based returns while enabling operators to access capital for clinical operations and growth.
The company’s portfolio primarily comprises acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care facilities, behavioral health centers and other specialty hospitals.
