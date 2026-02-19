Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Trading 10.1% Higher After Earnings Beat

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.2080. Approximately 3,405,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,697,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $658.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -418.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Evercore cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49,833.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 12.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

