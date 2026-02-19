Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $15.43. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $15.7930, with a volume of 3,404,555 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 173.75%. The company had revenue of $754.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.60 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BKD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Brookdale Senior Living to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 44,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 55.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.70.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) is one of the nation’s largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

