Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Alliance Global Partners

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -212.21, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.52 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 8,260 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $192,210.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,296.97. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $145,018.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,086.54. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $412,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,611,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 62,030 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,276,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 863,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 26,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 96,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 272,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Genco Shipping & Trading this week:

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a leading global owner and operator of drybulk vessels, providing seaborne transportation services for major commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. The company’s fleet comprises Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels, which are chartered to a broad base of international charterers under both spot and period contracts. Genco’s focus on modern, fuel-efficient tonnage supports reliable cargo delivery across a variety of trade routes and market conditions.

In addition to vessel ownership and operation, Genco offers ship management, maintenance and technical support services designed to maximize fleet performance and safety.

