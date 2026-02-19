Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.73, but opened at $74.00. Lemonade shares last traded at $61.8190, with a volume of 2,920,812 shares.
The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The firm had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lemonade News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Lemonade this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on both EPS and revenue: reported EPS was ($0.29) vs. consensus ($0.41) and revenue was $228.1M, above estimates — the beat underpins the rally. Lemonade (LMND) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue guidance: Q1 2026 revenue guided to $246–251M (vs. ~$237.6M consensus) and FY2026 revenue guided to ~$1.2B (above ~$1.1B consensus) — the outlook upgrade supports upside to the share price. Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Operational progress: revenue climbed ~53% YoY and management continues to signal a path toward profitability, which several outlets highlighted as a key positive catalyst. Insurtech Lemonade Reports Steady Q4 2025 Results, Moving Toward Profitability
- Positive Sentiment: Short-covering and momentum: high short interest amplified the move higher as the beat and guidance triggered short-covering, producing a sharper intraday gain. Highly Shorted Stock Lemonade Jumps On Strong Quarter
- Neutral Sentiment: Company published the shareholder letter and hosted a conference call to discuss details — useful for forward-looking color but not novel on its own. Listen to Conference Call
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability still a work in progress: net margin remains negative (~-26%) and return on equity is deeply negative, so sustained earnings improvement is still required to justify higher multiples. Lemonade (LMND) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: High volatility and valuation risk: the stock has a high beta and still trades around long-term moving averages, meaning upside can be rapid but downside remains material if execution slips. Lemonade: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other Lemonade news, Director Debra Schwartz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $351,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,785.53. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $902,056.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,514,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,988,751.04. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 250,540 shares of company stock valued at $22,007,574 over the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lemonade
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lemonade by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,305,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,506,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,685,000 after purchasing an additional 825,522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after purchasing an additional 965,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH increased its position in Lemonade by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,254,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,145,000 after purchasing an additional 513,424 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lemonade Stock Down 5.4%
The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.11.
About Lemonade
Lemonade, Inc (NYSE: LMND) is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.
The company’s product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.
