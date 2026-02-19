Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.73, but opened at $74.00. Lemonade shares last traded at $61.8190, with a volume of 2,920,812 shares.

The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The firm had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lemonade News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lemonade this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lemonade and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insider Activity

In other Lemonade news, Director Debra Schwartz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $351,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,785.53. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $902,056.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,514,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,988,751.04. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 250,540 shares of company stock valued at $22,007,574 over the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lemonade by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,305,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,506,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,685,000 after purchasing an additional 825,522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after purchasing an additional 965,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH increased its position in Lemonade by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,254,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,145,000 after purchasing an additional 513,424 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Stock Down 5.4%

The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.11.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc (NYSE: LMND) is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company’s product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

Featured Articles

