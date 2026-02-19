L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 32,086 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,086 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $244.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $590.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.71 and its 200 day moving average is $198.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced a >$1 billion investment to build a next‑generation cell‑therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania as part of a multi‑year U.S. manufacturing expansion — expands capacity for JNJ’s cell/biologic pipeline and signals long‑term revenue growth potential. Read More.

Announced a >$1 billion investment to build a next‑generation cell‑therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania as part of a multi‑year U.S. manufacturing expansion — expands capacity for JNJ’s cell/biologic pipeline and signals long‑term revenue growth potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FDA approved a simplified monthly dosing schedule for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab + hyaluronidase), improving convenience for EGFR+ NSCLC patients and potentially boosting uptake and product competitiveness. Read More.

FDA approved a simplified monthly dosing schedule for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab + hyaluronidase), improving convenience for EGFR+ NSCLC patients and potentially boosting uptake and product competitiveness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for subcutaneous amivantamab (RYBREVANT FASPRO) in advanced head & neck cancer — could speed development and improve commercial prospects if confirmatory data follow. Read More.

Received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for subcutaneous amivantamab (RYBREVANT FASPRO) in advanced head & neck cancer — could speed development and improve commercial prospects if confirmatory data follow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised the quarterly dividend to $1.30 (annualized $5.20), reinforcing the shareholder‑yield profile that supports income‑oriented ownership. Read More.

Raised the quarterly dividend to $1.30 (annualized $5.20), reinforcing the shareholder‑yield profile that supports income‑oriented ownership. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity around JNJ has increased, which can amplify short‑term moves; useful for traders but not a fundamental driver by itself. Read More.

Options activity around JNJ has increased, which can amplify short‑term moves; useful for traders but not a fundamental driver by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Small contract extension with Trellus Health keeps a patient‑support program in place — operationally positive but immaterial to overall revenue. Read More.

Small contract extension with Trellus Health keeps a patient‑support program in place — operationally positive but immaterial to overall revenue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: two executive vice presidents disclosed sizable stock sales this week (Vanessa Broadhurst sold ~6,197 shares at ~$243.39; Timothy Schmid sold ~22,623 shares at ~$244.33). Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if motivated by diversification or tax planning. Read More.

Insider selling: two executive vice presidents disclosed sizable stock sales this week (Vanessa Broadhurst sold ~6,197 shares at ~$243.39; Timothy Schmid sold ~22,623 shares at ~$244.33). Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if motivated by diversification or tax planning. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing talc litigation and recent verdict coverage keep legal risk and potential liabilities on the radar — this continues to cap valuation upside despite operational wins. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

