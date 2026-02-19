Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,756,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $3,544,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $282,487,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,652,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,653 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 720,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,107,000 after purchasing an additional 495,712 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,699,000 after purchasing an additional 362,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $48,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $77,017.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,098.55. This trade represents a 33.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.2%

ATO stock opened at $178.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $141.59 and a 1 year high of $181.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.67%.During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.