Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,918 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 285.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,213 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $49,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,357.96. The trade was a 75.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $139,815.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,993.40. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

