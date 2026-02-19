Mui Sung Yeo Sells 19,143 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 19,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,377,913.14. Following the sale, the director owned 78,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,652,013.56. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 3.9%

KLIC stock opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 1.67. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -67.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLIC. Weiss Ratings lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7,609.1% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

