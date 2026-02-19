Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Price Target at GBX 7,499

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,350.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IHG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from £104 to £119 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 7,900 to GBX 8,000 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

LON IHG opened at GBX 143.15 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 72.52 and a 52-week high of GBX 150.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,432.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,199.71. The company has a market capitalization of £215.42 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,

with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest

loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more

than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our

development pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

