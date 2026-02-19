Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Price Target at GBX 7,499

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,350.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IHG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from £104 to £119 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 7,900 to GBX 8,000 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th.
Key InterContinental Hotels Group News
- Positive Sentiment: IHG launched a material share buyback (about $950m / returning ~ $1bn to investors), signaling strong free cash flow and a direct boost to EPS and shareholder returns. IHG Launches $950 Million Share Buyback to Cut Share Capital
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results and the earnings call showed a beat/reassuring trends, with Europe and Asia driving performance and management staying constructive on recovery momentum — supports upside to near‑term revenue and margins. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Positive Sentiment: IHG reported a record year of openings (443 hotels) and a larger pipeline, which supports long‑term fee and franchise-based revenue growth with low capital intensity. Holiday Inn owner opens 443 hotels as sales grow despite ‘turbulent’ conditions
- Positive Sentiment: IHG unveiled a new premium “Noted Collection” brand and plans a ~48% expansion of its global upscale portfolio, targeting higher‑margin segments and diversification into luxury travel demand. IHG Leans Into Luxury With New Brand, Plans 48% Expansion Of Global Upscale Portfolio
- Neutral Sentiment: Management is highlighting regional differences — Europe and Asia led the Q4 beat while the US recovery is expected to benefit from events like the World Cup — which creates uneven near‑term geography risk. Holiday Inn owner IHG bets on World Cup for US recovery as Europe, Asia drive Q4 beat
- Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary asks whether the “good news is already priced in,” suggesting upside may be limited unless guidance or execution materially exceeds current expectations. Intercontinental Hotels Group: Is all the good news priced in?
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
LON IHG opened at GBX 143.15 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 72.52 and a 52-week high of GBX 150.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,432.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,199.71. The company has a market capitalization of £215.42 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.85.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
Our presence
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
