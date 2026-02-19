Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $324.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Rush Street Interactive's conference call:

Management reported a record 2025 with $1.13 billion in revenue (+23% YoY), Adjusted EBITDA $153.7 million (+66% YoY) and net income of $74 million, highlighting strong profitability and cash generation.

User growth was a key driver—North America MAUs rose 37% (online casino MAUs +51% in Q4) and Latin America MAUs grew 47%—supporting the company's casino-first strategy and higher-margin mix.

Colombia regulatory changes materially pressured 2025 results—RSI paid about $75 million in incremental bonusing (reducing revenue) and estimates a ~$25–30 million EBITDA hit, and 2026 remains uncertain while a 19% revenue tax decree is under court review.

Management guided to strong 2026 targets—revenue of $1.375–1.425 billion (21–26% growth) and Adjusted EBITDA of $210–230 million (37–50% growth), while retaining a healthy cash balance (~$336 million) and $42 million remaining on the buyback.

RSI plans increased investment in proprietary casino content, multi‑state poker liquidity and expansion (Alberta launch possible in Q2–Q3 2026), and noted that many remarks are forward‑looking and use non‑GAAP metrics, which may be optimistic.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

NYSE RSI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 154,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,740. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 1.54. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Street Interactive this week:

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 160,067 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,052,477.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 663,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,245.42. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,114 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $4,351,677.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 949,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,735.28. The trade was a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 919,421 shares of company stock valued at $17,044,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 77.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

