UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $71.25, but opened at $74.89. UL Solutions shares last traded at $80.6950, with a volume of 697,678 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.37 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on UL Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on UL Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UL Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 405.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 476,121 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UL Solutions in the third quarter worth $97,803,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UL Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,436,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UL Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,627,000.

UL Solutions Trading Up 13.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters’ Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company’s core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.