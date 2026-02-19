King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,855,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,937 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $52,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 61.2% in the third quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 899,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 62,342 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 83,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 60,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

AT&T Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.AT&T’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

