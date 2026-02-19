Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.2857.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Billiontoone from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Billiontoone in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Billiontoone in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell (d)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Billiontoone to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company.

Billiontoone Stock Down 3.8%

BLLN stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. Billiontoone has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 896.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $83.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at $140,063,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Billiontoone in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,786,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Billiontoone in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Billiontoone during the fourth quarter worth about $32,078,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Billiontoone during the fourth quarter worth about $18,631,000.

About Billiontoone



BillionToOne (NASDAQ: BLLN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

Featured Stories

