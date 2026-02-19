B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $4.84. B2Gold shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 17,996,766 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). B2Gold had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in B2Gold by 472.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,193,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761,114 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,181,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,397,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,190,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,760 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world’s largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company’s flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

