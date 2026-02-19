Cel-Sci (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Issues Earnings Results

Cel-Sci (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Cel-Sci Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $4.94. 1,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cel-Sci has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

Institutional Trading of Cel-Sci

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cel-Sci by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cel-Sci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cel-Sci by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cel-Sci by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 109,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cel-Sci by 2,188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cel-Sci

CEL-SCI Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on the development of immunotherapy products to treat cancer and infectious diseases. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, the company applies its proprietary LEAPS® (Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System) and Multikine® immunotherapy platforms to stimulate the body’s immune response against disease. CEL-SCI operates as a clinical-stage enterprise, working to translate immunological insights into therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead product candidate, Multikine (leukineferon), is an investigational immunotherapy designed to enhance the immune system’s ability to attack head and neck cancer cells.

