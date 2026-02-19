CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTMX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CTMX

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 63.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 103.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 887,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,096,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTMX opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $916.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.44. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.