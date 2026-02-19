CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTMX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.
Shares of CTMX opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $916.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.44. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.
At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.
