Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.73, but opened at $53.49. Tenaris shares last traded at $54.2380, with a volume of 1,471,785 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Tenaris to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 100.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 1,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel tubular products and related services, primarily serving the oil and gas industry as well as other energy and industrial markets. Its product portfolio centers on seamless and welded steel pipes used for casing, tubing and line pipe applications, alongside a range of specialty and mechanical steel tubes. The company also provides value‑added technical solutions, including premium connections, heat treatment and surface protection, to support drilling, completion and production activities.

Tenaris operates an integrated industrial and commercial network that combines manufacturing, distribution and field services.

