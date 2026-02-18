Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading Down 37% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s stock price traded down 37% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.74. 4,004,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 1,586,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$944.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of -0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.31.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty’s principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska -based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.