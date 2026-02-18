Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $127.00 and last traded at $127.27. Approximately 3,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank Hapoalim currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bank Hapoalim alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day moving average is $107.66.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The bank reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Bank Hapoalim Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.9362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. Bank Hapoalim’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

About Bank Hapoalim

(Get Free Report)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.