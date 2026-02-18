Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 50,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 16,061 shares.The stock last traded at $61.54 and had previously closed at $61.1030.

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intertek Gp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78.

INTERTEK GP (OTCMKTS: IKTSY) is a global provider of quality assurance, testing, inspection and certification services. The company helps clients across a broad spectrum of industries—ranging from oil and gas to consumer goods and electronics—ensure that their products, processes and operations meet regulatory, safety and performance standards. Its core offerings include laboratory testing, supply chain audits, conformity assessments and technical advisory services designed to support risk management and product integrity.

Intertek’s business is organized around four principal service lines: Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification.

