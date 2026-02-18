Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.85 and last traded at GBX 71.53, with a volume of 49695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.40.

Kerry Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £114.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.51.

Insider Activity at Kerry Group

In related news, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 756 shares of Kerry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,515 per share, with a total value of £49,253.40. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

