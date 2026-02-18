Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.050-12.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.5 billion-$17.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.2 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $204.00 target price on Leidos in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.09.
Leidos Trading Down 8.0%
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leidos will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.
Leidos Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $576,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,500.75. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Leidos
Here are the key news stories impacting Leidos this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and strong cash flow — Leidos reported non‑GAAP Q4 EPS of $2.76 (above estimates) and highlighted record cash flow and profitable results for FY‑2025, underpinning margin strength. Leidos Posts Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance raised — Management set EPS guidance of $12.05–$12.45 and revenue guidance above consensus ($17.5–$17.9B), signaling confidence in medium‑term profit growth despite the near‑term revenue hit. Earnings Press Release / Slide Deck
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A to boost energy business — Leidos announced a ~$2.4B acquisition of Entrust to expand its energy footprint as part of the NorthStar 2030 plan, which could drive future revenue diversification. Defense Giant Leidos Delivers Record Cash Flow, Secures $2.4B Acquisition
- Positive Sentiment: Liquidity and capital structure moves — Leidos expanded and extended its revolving credit facility, improving financing flexibility to support the Entrust deal and operations. Leidos Expands and Extends Revolving Credit Facility Agreement
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained/increased shareholder return — Company declared a quarterly dividend, supporting yield and signaling cash return to shareholders. Leidos Reports Strong 2025 Results and Dividend Declaration
- Neutral Sentiment: Co‑investment talks with DoD — Leidos is negotiating co‑investment structures with the Department of Defense on key programs, which could unlock program funding but remains early and uncertain. Leidos Negotiating Co-Investment Deals With DoD For Key Programs
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / detail available — The full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors who want line‑by‑line color on bookings, backlog and segment trends. Leidos (LDOS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss tied to government shutdown — Q4 revenue of ~$4.21B came in below consensus; management cited the six‑week federal shutdown last year as the primary cause of delayed orders and weaker near‑term revenue. Leidos misses quarterly revenue estimates on government shutdown impact
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and investor concern — Coverage notes shares slid after the print as investors focused on the revenue shortfall and what some called a weak near‑term outlook despite record profits. Leidos Stock Slides As Government Shutdown, Weak Outlook Overshadow Record Profits
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimates being reworked — Several Wall Street forecasters revised models and price targets ahead of/after the quarter, reflecting uncertainty on timing of government demand recovery. Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Leidos Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 58.8% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Leidos Company Profile
Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.
Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.
