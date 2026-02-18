Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.050-12.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.5 billion-$17.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.2 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $204.00 target price on Leidos in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.09.

Get Leidos alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LDOS

Leidos Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $162.18 on Wednesday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leidos will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $576,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,500.75. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Leidos

Here are the key news stories impacting Leidos this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 58.8% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.