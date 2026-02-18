Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Announces Earnings Results

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $511.95 million, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -475.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 667.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 379,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 330,203 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 806,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 320,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 297,179 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 145,834 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company’s portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long‐term, triple‐net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust’s holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

