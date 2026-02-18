Amarin (AMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Amarin to post earnings of ($1.27) per share and revenue of $50.6190 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Amarin Price Performance

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $325.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1,816.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amarin by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker AMRN. Amarin’s primary mission is to improve cardiovascular outcomes through innovative lipid science and evidence-based therapies.

The company’s flagship product is Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl), a high-purity prescription omega-3 fatty acid approved for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and as an adjunct to statin therapy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

