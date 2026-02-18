Insider Selling: Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Pryzbyla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $10,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 396,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,624.24. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ispire Technology Price Performance
Shares of Ispire Technology stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. 162,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,744. Ispire Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $172.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 2,383.89% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ispire Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on ISPR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ispire Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ispire Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ispire Technology by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Ispire Technology Company Profile
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ispire Technology
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.