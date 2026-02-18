Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.639-1.639 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 billion-$16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.4 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. 21,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,923. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $34.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Otsuka from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded Otsuka to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Otsuka to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:OTSKY, is a global healthcare company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm’s core activities span the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products and nutraceuticals. Otsuka focuses its research on areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular and renal therapies, and oncology, aiming to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

Founded in 1964 by Busaburo Otsuka as a subsidiary of the Otsuka Group, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise over more than five decades.

