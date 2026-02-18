HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,690 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $47,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 223.2% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.03. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

