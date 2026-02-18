Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Issues Earnings Results

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Amrize Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Amrize stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amrize has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMRZ shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Amrize to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amrize from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Amrize in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amrize

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amrize by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,018,000 after buying an additional 3,809,133 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,406,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amrize by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,518,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,242,000 after acquiring an additional 420,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amrize by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,386,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amrize by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after acquiring an additional 691,747 shares in the last quarter.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

