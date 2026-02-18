Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.620-5.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.0 billion.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $106.33.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, December 29th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medtronic

More Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat: Medtronic topped consensus on revenue ($9.02B) and adjusted EPS ($1.36), driven by stronger demand in heart devices and diabetes, which underpins near‑term cash flow and credibility with investors. Article Title

Q3 beat: Medtronic topped consensus on revenue ($9.02B) and adjusted EPS ($1.36), driven by stronger demand in heart devices and diabetes, which underpins near‑term cash flow and credibility with investors. Positive Sentiment: Cardiovascular & ablation strength: Cardiac Ablation Solutions grew rapidly (PFA portfolio), with U.S. ablations more than doubling — a high‑growth end market boosting revenue mix and investor sentiment. Article Title

Cardiovascular & ablation strength: Cardiac Ablation Solutions grew rapidly (PFA portfolio), with U.S. ablations more than doubling — a high‑growth end market boosting revenue mix and investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory and product catalysts: FDA clearances and commercial milestones — including the first U.S. surgery with the Hugo robotic system and new clearances for spine and bone‑graft uses — add new revenue levers. Article Title

Regulatory and product catalysts: FDA clearances and commercial milestones — including the first U.S. surgery with the Hugo robotic system and new clearances for spine and bone‑graft uses — add new revenue levers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst / technical support: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy with a $119 target and technical/institutional accumulation stories argue for further upside into mid‑year. Article Title

Analyst / technical support: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy with a $119 target and technical/institutional accumulation stories argue for further upside into mid‑year. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance reaffirmed: Management kept FY26 EPS guidance near prior range (5.620–5.660) — in line with consensus and reducing forecast risk but offering limited upside surprise. Article Title

Guidance reaffirmed: Management kept FY26 EPS guidance near prior range (5.620–5.660) — in line with consensus and reducing forecast risk but offering limited upside surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Capital allocation & M&A: Continued buybacks/dividend support and strategic deals (CathWorks, Anteris) signal management is executing on growth and returns — longer‑term positives but not immediate catalysts. Article Title

Capital allocation & M&A: Continued buybacks/dividend support and strategic deals (CathWorks, Anteris) signal management is executing on growth and returns — longer‑term positives but not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure / costs: Reported profit fell on higher costs, tariff headwinds and investment spending; adjusted margins contracted, which caps near‑term operating leverage. Article Title

Margin pressure / costs: Reported profit fell on higher costs, tariff headwinds and investment spending; adjusted margins contracted, which caps near‑term operating leverage. Negative Sentiment: Guidance reaction risk: Because the company only reaffirmed guidance (versus raising it), some investors sold into the print — keeping volatility intact despite the beat. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.