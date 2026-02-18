BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,627 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 2,190 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BBBL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 279. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Get BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA:BBBL Free Report ) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 47.40% of BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. BBBL was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.