BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,627 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 2,190 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BBBL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 279. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $50.54.
BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF
The BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. BBBL was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.
