Short Interest in Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRD) Drops By 17.8%

Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 208 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 253 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Madison Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Madison Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $36.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.60. Madison Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Madison Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Madison Covered Call ETF (CVRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund focuses on income generation by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks that pay dividends, combined with an option writing strategy. The fund is actively managed CVRD was launched on Aug 22, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

