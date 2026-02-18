Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Down 35.1% – Should You Sell?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) was down 35.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.79. Approximately 2,325,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,520,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 37.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.31. The stock has a market cap of C$955.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty’s principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska -based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.