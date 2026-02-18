Financial Analysis: Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) vs. American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and Solidion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology -436.31% -46.98% -42.78% Solidion Technology N/A N/A -100.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Battery Technology and Solidion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Solidion Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Battery Technology has a beta of -1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solidion Technology has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Solidion Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Battery Technology and Solidion Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $4.29 million 113.14 -$46.76 million ($0.40) -9.21 Solidion Technology $13,350.00 2,019.74 -$25.93 million ($3.24) -1.11

Solidion Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Battery Technology. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solidion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solidion Technology beats American Battery Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Solidion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Solidion Technology Inc. engages in the development and supply of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies. Its products include advanced anode materials; three classes of solid-state batteries, including silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells; anode less lithium metal cells; and lithium-sulfur cells. The company was formerly known as Honeycomb Battery Company and changed its name to Solidion Technology Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dayton, Ohio. Solidion Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Graphene Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.