VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.0350, with a volume of 51245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

Get VTEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTEX

VTEX Stock Up 1.2%

Institutional Trading of VTEX

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $560.28 million, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in VTEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company’s API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.