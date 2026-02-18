NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.02% from the stock’s previous close.

NAMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NAMS traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. 581,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,962. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.06. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 627.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 6,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,243.25. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 32,612 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,425.40. The trade was a 57.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,647 shares of company stock worth $10,236,050. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $610,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 288,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 34,563 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.