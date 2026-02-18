Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $13.32. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 210,773 shares trading hands.

Here are the key news stories impacting Bayer Aktiengesellschaft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clinical development update — Bayer reported progress from the DARO‑DUB study on darolutamide in advanced prostate cancer, a program that supports longer‑term oncology growth prospects. DARO‑DUB Study

Neutral Sentiment: Short‑term price action note — a Zacks piece flagged a recent intraday surge on above‑average volume but said recent analyst estimate revisions do not indicate sustained upside. This suggests the move may have been technical rather than fundamental. Zacks: Surge & outlook

Short‑term price action note — a Zacks piece flagged a recent intraday surge on above‑average volume but said recent analyst estimate revisions do not indicate sustained upside. This suggests the move may have been technical rather than fundamental. Neutral Sentiment: Legal strategy context — the company says the proposed settlement is an important element alongside its Supreme Court appeal, which could materially affect ultimate liability if the justices rule in Bayer’s favor. This keeps outcomes binary: settlement reduces near‑term litigation risk; the appeal could reduce long‑term payouts. WSJ: Settlement & Supreme Court

Negative Sentiment: Large proposed settlement(s) — Bayer announced a preliminary $7.25 billion class settlement to resolve Roundup cancer claims, and reports have also described a broader push in the ~$10.5 billion range to address current and future cases. The scale of the charge and potential cash/earnings impact is a clear headwind. AP: $7.25B settlement Reuters/Bloomberg: $10.5B report

Large proposed settlement(s) — Bayer announced a preliminary $7.25 billion class settlement to resolve Roundup cancer claims, and reports have also described a broader push in the ~$10.5 billion range to address current and future cases. The scale of the charge and potential cash/earnings impact is a clear headwind. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — multiple outlets report shares fell after the settlement announcement and headlines about the settlement cap, reflecting investor concern about near‑term cash needs, potential earnings dilution and litigation noise despite broader European market moves. CNBC: Shares fall after settlement news MarketWatch: Share reaction

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.32, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women’s health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

