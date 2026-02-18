Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 27,086 shares.The stock last traded at $10.97 and had previously closed at $10.9480.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company headquartered in Windsor, England. The company operates across energy supply, services and solutions, delivering gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition to commodity supply, Centrica offers a range of services such as boiler installation and maintenance, smart home technology, and energy efficiency solutions through its field-based engineering teams.

Established in 1997 following the demerger of British Gas, Centrica has evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestments to focus on core markets and capabilities.

