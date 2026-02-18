CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 158.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PMTS. Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm set a $30.00 price target on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded CPI Card Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price target on CPI Card Group from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PMTS

CPI Card Group Trading Down 0.1%

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:PMTS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. 17,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,971. The company has a market cap of $132.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.29. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74.

In other news, Chairman H Sanford Riley purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $2,702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 252,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,464.66. This trade represents a 381.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 2,126,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $28,723,016.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,687,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,812.71. The trade was a 44.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46,575 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group, Inc (NASDAQ: PMTS) is a leading provider of payment, identification and related credential solutions for financial institutions, governments and private enterprises. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and personalization of secure plastic and metal cards, including EMV chip, magnetic-stripe and contactless cards. CPI Card Group also offers digital credentialing services and cloud-based card management tools that enable real-time controls, mobile wallet integration, fraud monitoring and analytics.

With a focus on security and innovation, CPI Card Group integrates advanced features such as holograms, microprinting, RFID/NFC technology and laser-engraved artwork into its card products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.