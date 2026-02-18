Northern Dynasty Minerals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NASDAQ:NAK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 25,551 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average daily volume of 18,209 call options.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

NAK stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 44,187,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,456,489. The firm has a market cap of $711.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Further Reading

