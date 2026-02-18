Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Samsonite Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 50,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 15,137 shares.The stock last traded at $12.80 and had previously closed at $13.00.

SMSEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Samsonite Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Samsonite Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS: SMSEY) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of luggage, travel bags and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans hard‐side and soft‐side suitcases, business cases, backpacks, travel accessories and outdoor gear. With a broad range of innovative materials and features such as lightweight polycarbonate shells, integrated locks and expansion capabilities, Samsonite serves both leisure and corporate travelers seeking durability, functionality and style.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Samsonite distributes its products through a diversified network of over 1,000 direct‐to‐consumer retail outlets, e-commerce platforms and wholesale partnerships.

