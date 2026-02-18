Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Shares Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.0725 and last traded at $6.3119. Approximately 409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SZGPY. UBS Group downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Salzgitter AG is a leading European steel producer headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. The company operates an integrated steelworks, encompassing ironmaking, steelmaking, continuous casting and rolling mills. Its core business revolves around the production and processing of steel products for various industries, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering and energy.

Founded in 1937 as part of Germany’s industrial expansion, Salzgitter evolved through post-war reconstruction and state ownership before being privatized in the late 1990s.

