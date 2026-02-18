Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Releases Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Insulet had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Here are the key takeaways from Insulet’s conference call:
- Insulet finished 2025 with strong top-line momentum — Q4 revenue of $784M (29% constant-currency growth) and full-year revenue above $2.7B, marking the company’s 10th consecutive year of ≥20% constant-currency revenue growth.
- The company reported record new customer starts globally (with U.S. Type 2 representing >40% of Q4 starts and ~85% of U.S. starts coming from MDI conversions), while expanding prescriber reach to ~30,000 clinicians and maintaining pharmacy access in ~48,000 stores covering >90% of insured lives.
- Profitability and cash generation improved — 2025 gross margin was ~71.6% with ~270 bps of operating margin expansion year-over-year, adjusted EPS and free cash flow increased (>$375M), and the board authorized a $350M buyback with ~$300M expected to be deployed in Q1 2026.
- Insulet is investing heavily in its product roadmap — accelerating integrations (Dexcom G7, FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus), rolling out Omnipod Discover, advancing Omnipod Six (pivotal data at ADA) and a fully closed-loop program for Type 2 (pivotal planned in 2026; filing 2027; commercial 2028) — which supports long-term upside but entails elevated R&D spend.
- 2026 guidance implies some near-term deceleration (Omnipod revenue growth guidance 21%–23%, total company 20%–22%), driven by tougher comps and annualizing launches, with higher interest expense (~$40M) and free cash flow expected to be roughly flat versus 2025.
Insulet Stock Performance
Shares of PODD stock opened at $269.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.16 and a 200-day moving average of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Insulet has a one year low of $230.05 and a one year high of $354.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its position in Insulet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.
Insulet News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Insulet reported $1.55 EPS vs. a $1.48 consensus and revenue grew ~31% year-over-year, signaling robust underlying demand for Omnipod. Insulet beats quarterly estimates on strong demand for wearable insulin pumps
- Positive Sentiment: FY revenue guidance raised (to about $3.3B) — management set full-year revenue expectations above Street revenue consensus, which supports a positive medium-term growth outlook. Insulet Press Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic expansion and supply-agreement update announced — operational moves that could support growth, but impact depends on execution and timing. Insulet Announces Strategic Expansion and Supply Agreement Update
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain generally bullish with above-average target-price interest despite recent underperformance; consensus analyst sentiment is a moderate-buy. What Are Wall Street Analysts’ Target Price for Insulet Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term revenue guide for Q1 came in below Street expectations (guidance range ~ $705.6M–$716.9M vs. a ~$768M consensus), which creates near-term execution risk and likely pressure on short-term sentiment. Insulet Press Release / Slide Deck
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.
The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Insulet
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- Why Q4 Could Destroy Your Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.