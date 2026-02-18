Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Releases Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Insulet had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insulet finished 2025 with strong top-line momentum — Q4 revenue of $784M (29% constant-currency growth) and full-year revenue above $2.7B , marking the company’s 10th consecutive year of ≥20% constant-currency revenue growth.

(29% constant-currency growth) and full-year revenue above , marking the company’s 10th consecutive year of ≥20% constant-currency revenue growth. The company reported record new customer starts globally (with U.S. Type 2 representing >40% of Q4 starts and ~85% of U.S. starts coming from MDI conversions), while expanding prescriber reach to ~30,000 clinicians and maintaining pharmacy access in ~48,000 stores covering >90% of insured lives.

Profitability and cash generation improved — 2025 gross margin was ~71.6% with ~270 bps of operating margin expansion year-over-year, adjusted EPS and free cash flow increased (>$375M), and the board authorized a $350M buyback with ~$300M expected to be deployed in Q1 2026.

Insulet is investing heavily in its product roadmap — accelerating integrations (Dexcom G7, FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus), rolling out Omnipod Discover, advancing Omnipod Six (pivotal data at ADA) and a fully closed-loop program for Type 2 (pivotal planned in 2026; filing 2027; commercial 2028) — which supports long-term upside but entails elevated R&D spend.

2026 guidance implies some near-term deceleration (Omnipod revenue growth guidance 21%–23%, total company 20%–22%), driven by tougher comps and annualizing launches, with higher interest expense (~$40M) and free cash flow expected to be roughly flat versus 2025.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $269.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.16 and a 200-day moving average of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Insulet has a one year low of $230.05 and a one year high of $354.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. TD Cowen downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Insulet from $366.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its position in Insulet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

