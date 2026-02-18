Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Aaron’s had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Aaron’s updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.700-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 4.000-4.450 EPS.

Aaron’s Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.73. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRG. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Aaron’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 575,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aaron’s by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 259,630 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,163 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

