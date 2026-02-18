First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

