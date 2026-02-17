Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2026 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2026 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

2/6/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $654.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $592.00 to $673.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Lockheed Martin was given a new $675.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/3/2026 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $665.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $464.00 to $517.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $580.00 to $663.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $540.00 to $630.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/30/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $600.00 to $670.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $492.00 to $611.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $515.00 to $680.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $615.00 to $650.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $605.00 to $695.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $640.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $660.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $513.00 to $580.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $520.00 to $600.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $505.00 to $592.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $540.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $586.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Lockheed Martin was given a new $605.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $605.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $500.00.

1/8/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $550.00 to $570.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/19/2025 – Lockheed Martin had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $515.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $465.00.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

