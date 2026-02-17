Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) in the last few weeks:
- 2/8/2026 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/6/2026 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 2/6/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $654.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $592.00 to $673.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Lockheed Martin was given a new $675.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/3/2026 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $665.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $464.00 to $517.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $580.00 to $663.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $540.00 to $630.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2026 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/30/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $600.00 to $670.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $492.00 to $611.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $515.00 to $680.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $615.00 to $650.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $605.00 to $695.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $640.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $660.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $513.00 to $580.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $520.00 to $600.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $505.00 to $592.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $540.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $586.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Lockheed Martin was given a new $605.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $605.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $500.00.
- 1/8/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $550.00 to $570.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Lockheed Martin had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/19/2025 – Lockheed Martin had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $515.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $465.00.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.