Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $6.37 Million Investment in LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR $LUXE

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 749,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.87% of LuxExperience B.V. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in LuxExperience B.V. in the third quarter worth $49,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LuxExperience B.V. alerts:

LuxExperience B.V. Trading Up 4.2%

LuxExperience B.V. stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $899.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LuxExperience B.V. ( NYSE:LUXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.43). LuxExperience B.V. had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 22.82%.The company had revenue of $670.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.63 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUXE. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LuxExperience B.V. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LuxExperience B.V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LuxExperience B.V.

LuxExperience B.V. Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LuxExperience B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxExperience B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.